India's trade deficit widens to $10.38 billion in January

While goods exports barely budged, services soared to nearly $44 billion. Imports of gold and silver also rose, partly due to higher unit prices, sending the merchandise deficit to $34.68 billion.

Total exports from April to January

From April through January, total exports reached $720.76 billion—a 6% rise over last year—with exports to the US also rising.

The Commerce Ministry is aiming for an ambitious $860 billion in exports this fiscal year (2025-26), hoping this upward trend keeps rolling.