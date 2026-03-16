India's trade deficit widens to $3.96 billion in February

Merchandise exports dipped slightly, while merchandise imports shot up by over $12 billion compared to last year. Services were a bright spot: exports there jumped by nearly $8 billion, though services imports also crept up.

Gold and silver imports play a big role

Gold imports rose more than 20% during April-January 2025-26, reaching $61.46 billion between April and January.

Silver saw an even wilder jump during April-January 2025-26, up 128% to almost $10 billion.

These precious metals made a huge difference in the overall trade gap, showing how global trends (and maybe some local demand for bling) can really shake up the numbers.