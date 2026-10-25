India's UPI processes almost 800 million transactions daily, Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also pointed out how fintech is helping more people access things like credit and investments.

To keep up the momentum, data centers got infrastructure status in 2022 and a new Reserve Bank campus is coming up to oversee key payment systems (like RTGS and NEFT), train cybersecurity pros, and have a dedicated research wing focused on developing expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data centers.

Plus, the Union Budget 2026-27 announced a tax holiday for foreign companies offering global cloud services through data centers located in India, so expect even smoother digital experiences ahead.