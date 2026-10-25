India's UPI processes almost 800 million transactions daily, Nirmala Sitharaman
UPI is on fire: India's digital payment system is now processing almost 800 million transactions every single day, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
That's over 24 billion payments a month, making UPI the biggest real-time payment platform in the world.
It's a huge sign of how digital payments have become part of daily life for millions.
Nirmala Sitharaman cites fintech, data centers
Sitharaman also pointed out how fintech is helping more people access things like credit and investments.
To keep up the momentum, data centers got infrastructure status in 2022 and a new Reserve Bank campus is coming up to oversee key payment systems (like RTGS and NEFT), train cybersecurity pros, and have a dedicated research wing focused on developing expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data centers.
Plus, the Union Budget 2026-27 announced a tax holiday for foreign companies offering global cloud services through data centers located in India, so expect even smoother digital experiences ahead.