India's V Anantha Nageswaran says rupee may strengthen by FY28
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, says the country might actually have to worry about the rupee getting stronger, not weaker, by FY28.
This would be a big change from the usual concerns about currency dropping against the US dollar.
Falling Brent and $10B foreign inflows
Nageswaran points to falling global oil prices and improving foreign investment as key reasons.
With several agencies expecting Brent crude prices to fall below $80 per barrel next year, India's import bills could shrink and inflation may cool off.
Plus, as investors look for safer bets beyond artificial intelligence (AI)-related assets, more money is flowing into India, $10 billion from foreign institutional investors during November up to Tuesday.
As V Anantha Nageswaran put it, "If that happens to be the case, then India will have a huge windfall in terms of lower energy prices next year, which will naturally spill over into lower input costs, lower inflation and higher growth as well,"