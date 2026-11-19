Nageswaran points to falling global oil prices and improving foreign investment as key reasons.

With several agencies expecting Brent crude prices to fall below $80 per barrel next year, India's import bills could shrink and inflation may cool off.

Plus, as investors look for safer bets beyond artificial intelligence (AI)-related assets, more money is flowing into India, $10 billion from foreign institutional investors during November up to Tuesday.

As V Anantha Nageswaran put it, "If that happens to be the case, then India will have a huge windfall in terms of lower energy prices next year, which will naturally spill over into lower input costs, lower inflation and higher growth as well,"