India's venture capital down 3% as global funding jumps 137%
India's startup funding took a small hit this year: venture capital investments dropped 3% in value and deals fell by 12% from January to September 2026, says GlobalData.
Meanwhile, the rest of the world is on a roll: global venture capital funding jumped 137%, with the US and China leading the charge.
The US alone grabbed 72% of all global venture capital money, while China saw its own funding more than triple.
Aurojyoti Bose: investors cautious, profits needed
Even with less cash flowing in, India's startup ecosystem is holding steady.
GlobalData's Aurojyoti Bose points out that investors are being extra careful and want startups to focus on sustainable growth.
He adds that for bigger investments to return, Indian startups will need to show real profits and successful exits, not just big ideas.