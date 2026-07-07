India's VIX drops to 11.70 amid easing tensions, cheaper oil

Experts suggest hedging amid VIX risk

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, points out that when the VIX dips below 12, a correction often follows, so it's not all smooth sailing.

Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research at Religare Broking, adds that while people seem more relaxed about stocks right now (and foreign investors are putting money back in), big factors like upcoming earnings reports and global news could still shake things up.

For now, experts suggest hedging your bets instead of going all in.