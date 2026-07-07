India's Washington embassy retains SHW Partners for $1.8 million contract
Business
India's embassy in Washington has teamed up with SHW Partners LLC, a lobbying group led by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, on a $1.8 million contract running until April 2027.
The move aims to boost India's connections and influence in US politics, according to recent filings.
SHW arranged US official meetings, media
SHW Partners has worked with India before, helping officials connect with big names like the White House chief of staff and the CIA director, especially during tense moments like last year's Pahalgam terror attack.
They've set up meetings for Indian leaders and arranged media spots to strengthen ties on trade and security between the two countries.