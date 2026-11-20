India's wealthiest donated ₹11,554cr in FY26, Shiv Nadar led
India's wealthiest gave big this year: ₹11,554 crore donated in FY26, up 11% from last year.
Shiv Nadar and family led the way with ₹2,593 crore, focusing on arts and education.
The annual EdelGive Foundation-Hurun India list highlights how giving back is catching on among India's rich.
Education received ₹4,188cr in FY26
Gautam Adani's family more than doubled their donations to ₹877 crore, landing second place. The Bajaj and Ambani families followed close behind.
Newcomers like Raamdeo Agrawal and Motilal Oswal joined the list as first-time major donors.
Education got the biggest share of support at ₹4,188 crore, but health care and environment causes also saw huge boosts this year.