India's wholesale inflation 9.68% in May 2026 amid WPI expansion
Business
India's wholesale inflation shot up to 9.68% in May 2026, mostly because food and fuel prices climbed sharply, thanks in part to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.
The government also rolled out an updated Wholesale Price Index (WPI), now tracking 957 items instead of 697, for a clearer view of what's getting more expensive.
India launches Producer Price Index
Food prices rose by 4.49%, but it was fuel and power that really spiked, up a hefty 30.33%.
Along with the new WPI, India launched a Producer Price Index (PPI) to cover services like banking and telecom for the first time.
Over the next five years, India plans a gradual shift from WPI to PPI, aiming for global standards and broader inflation tracking for producers and services.