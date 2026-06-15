India's wholesale inflation 9.68% in May 2026 amid WPI expansion

India launches Producer Price Index

Food prices rose by 4.49%, but it was fuel and power that really spiked, up a hefty 30.33%.

Along with the new WPI, India launched a Producer Price Index (PPI) to cover services like banking and telecom for the first time.

Over the next five years, India plans a gradual shift from WPI to PPI, aiming for global standards and broader inflation tracking for producers and services.