India's wholesale inflation 9.87% in June, above experts' predictions
Business
India's wholesale inflation hit 9.87% in June, higher than what experts predicted and a bit up from May's 9.68%.
Rising prices for essentials like food, mineral oils, metals, and chemicals are behind this spike, according to official data.
Primary articles 7%, manufactured goods 7.48%
Prices for primary articles (think raw materials and basic food items) shot up to 7%, compared to just under 5% last month.
Food inflation also climbed noticeably.
On the flip side, fuel and power costs eased a little, dropping to 27.41%.
Inflation for manufactured goods stayed steady at 7.48%, showing some stability despite the overall rise.