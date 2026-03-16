India's wholesale inflation rises to 2.13% in February
Business
India's wholesale inflation ticked up to 2.13% in February, compared to 1.81% in January.
The main reason? Prices for things like metals, textiles, and everyday food items got steeper, so basic costs are climbing again.
Why the rise?
Core industrial sectors like metals and textiles saw noticeable price hikes, which pushed overall inflation higher.
Food prices also went up, adding extra strain on essentials.
If this trend keeps up, it could mean pricier goods for everyone and a bit less spending power in your pocket.