India's wireless base hits 128.79cr after 55.38L July additions
Business
India's mobile scene just got bigger in July 2026, with 55.38 lakh new users joining the network crowd.
Airtel led the charge by adding 26.88 lakh subscribers, while Jio wasn't far behind with 24.4 lakh new users.
The country's total wireless user base now stands at a massive 128.79 crore.
Airtel 48.94cr Jio 50.60cr users
Airtel and Jio both hit: Airtel reached 48.94 crore users and Jio climbed to 50.60 crore.
Vodafone Idea and BSNL also saw small but steady growth, each bringing in more users to their networks.
Broadband subscriptions ticked up too, showing that India's digital reach is still on the rise.