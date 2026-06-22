India's Zepto readies $1 billion IPO after 640 million orders
Zepto, one of India's top quick commerce brands, is gearing up for a massive $1 billion IPO.
While they've managed to process 640 million orders in FY26, their low-price strategy means people order more often but spend less per purchase.
Blinkit trails just ahead of Zepto in order volumes, and Swiggy Instamart is close behind, making the competition fierce.
Zepto AOV ₹357, FY26 ₹5,000cr loss
Zepto's average order value sits at ₹357, much lower than Blinkit's ₹530 or Instamart's ₹490.
This has led to big losses: Zepto lost ₹5,000 crore in FY26, way more than its competitors.
Even though they've cut per-order losses from ₹136 to ₹79 in a year and accounted for about 35% of order volumes among the top three players, investors now want to see real profits as Amazon and Flipkart ramp up their game too.