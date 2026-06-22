India's Zepto readies $1 billion IPO after 640 million orders

Zepto AOV ₹357, FY26 ₹5,000cr loss

Zepto's average order value sits at ₹357, much lower than Blinkit's ₹530 or Instamart's ₹490.

This has led to big losses: Zepto lost ₹5,000 crore in FY26, way more than its competitors.

Even though they've cut per-order losses from ₹136 to ₹79 in a year and accounted for about 35% of order volumes among the top three players, investors now want to see real profits as Amazon and Flipkart ramp up their game too.