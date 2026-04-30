IndiGo 1st Indian airline flying Chennai Reunion Island nonstop
IndiGo just kicked off direct flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, making it the first Indian airline to fly nonstop to this French territory.
Flights run three times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays), leaving Chennai at 12:20pm and landing in Reunion by evening.
The return trip heads out at 6:10pm local time and gets you back to Chennai early the next morning.
IndiGo says route boosts reunion tourism
IndiGo says this new route is all about connecting travelers with the island's stunning scenery and vibrant culture, especially for those with roots in India.
As the only Indian airline offering direct connectivity, it's hoping to boost tourism and make visiting family or exploring somewhere new a lot simpler.
You can book tickets online, pre-order meals, and tweak your plans if needed (pretty handy for flexible travel)!