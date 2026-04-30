IndiGo 1st Indian airline flying Chennai Reunion Island nonstop

IndiGo says route boosts reunion tourism

IndiGo says this new route is all about connecting travelers with the island's stunning scenery and vibrant culture, especially for those with roots in India.

As the only Indian airline offering direct connectivity, it's hoping to boost tourism and make visiting family or exploring somewhere new a lot simpler.

You can book tickets online, pre-order meals, and tweak your plans if needed (pretty handy for flexible travel)!