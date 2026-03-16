IndiGo BluChip members to get special benefits at Adani airports
What's the story
IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) have teamed up to let IndiGo BluChip loyalty program members earn reward points on the duty-free purchases at Adani Group-managed airports. The partnership will give five IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent on pre-booked duty-free products via the Adani platform. Users can browse, reserve, and pay for products online before departure and collect them at the airport.
Collaboration
Enhancing digital retail experience
The deal will integrate IndiGo BluChip with the Adani platform, allowing travelers to pre-order duty-free products and collect them at the airport. This collaboration seeks to improve passenger convenience and enhance digital retail experiences. IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said this integration expands the value proposition of their loyalty program beyond flight bookings into airport retail.
User experience
Linking loyalty IDs
The integration will let BluChip members link their loyalty ID via a dedicated portal, with reward points credited within 24-48 hours of completing the purchase. Suchit Bansal, CEO (Non-Aero) at AAHL, said this partnership aims to blend digital discovery, pre-order services and collection for easier airport shopping. The program is already active at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru, and Lucknow airports.
Growth strategy
Expanding the service
The companies plan to expand this service to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai International Airport. IndiGo operates over 2,000 daily flights across more than 140 destinations worldwide, including over 95 domestic and more than 40 international destinations. AAHL manages eight airports in India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Navi Mumbai which started commercial operations on December 25, 2025.