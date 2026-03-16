IndiGo BluChip members to get special benefits at Adani airports

IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) have teamed up to let IndiGo BluChip loyalty program members earn reward points on the duty-free purchases at Adani Group-managed airports. The partnership will give five IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent on pre-booked duty-free products via the Adani platform. Users can browse, reserve, and pay for products online before departure and collect them at the airport.

Collaboration Enhancing digital retail experience The deal will integrate IndiGo BluChip with the Adani platform, allowing travelers to pre-order duty-free products and collect them at the airport. This collaboration seeks to improve passenger convenience and enhance digital retail experiences. IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said this integration expands the value proposition of their loyalty program beyond flight bookings into airport retail.

User experience Linking loyalty IDs The integration will let BluChip members link their loyalty ID via a dedicated portal, with reward points credited within 24-48 hours of completing the purchase. Suchit Bansal, CEO (Non-Aero) at AAHL, said this partnership aims to blend digital discovery, pre-order services and collection for easier airport shopping. The program is already active at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru, and Lucknow airports.

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