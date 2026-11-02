IndiGo adding lie-flat business beds on A350-900s in Q2 2028
Business
IndiGo is shaking things up by adding lie-flat beds to business class on its new Airbus A350-900s, definitely a step up from its usual no-frills approach.
The airline wants to make long-haul flights comfier for business travelers, and these new planes (with business, premium economy, and economy sections) are set to join the fleet in the second quarter of 2028.
IndiGo enters premium long haul market
This move marks IndiGo's entry into premium long-haul travel and boosts its international game.
Willie Walsh said they'll keep flying A321 XLRs to Amsterdam for now to hold onto airport slots until the A350s arrive.
He also pointed out that Mumbai (and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport) are key for future global routes.