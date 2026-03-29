How IndiGo is boosting connectivity from Navi Mumbai airport

IndiGo , India's leading airline, is set to expand its operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport. The expansion will see the addition of over 30 new routes between today and April 23, 2026. The new destinations will connect Navi Mumbai with major cities such as Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, and Chandigarh among others.

Operational expansion Over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai After the expansion, IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai. This will improve regional connectivity and give passengers more options for travel across the country. The airline has also launched twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai using its ATR aircraft. Earlier this month, IndiGo had announced direct flights to Jamnagar starting April 23, 2026.

Routes A mix of daily and weekly flights IndiGo's new route network from Navi Mumbai will include a mix of daily and weekly flights to metro and tier-2 cities. The phased introduction of additional routes such as Kannur, Jammu, and Bareilly will continue through early April. This expansion is part of IndiGo's strategy to bolster its domestic network and improve connectivity across regions.

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