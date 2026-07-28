IndiGo adds 858 staff, 330 pilots, headcount reaches 41,907

Even with all this growth, IndiGo hit a rough patch last December with flight disruptions tied to new pilot work rules.

Regulators stepped in, asking them to cut flights by 10% and giving them until February 2026 to implement the new pilot duty time norms.

Still, IndiGo isn't slowing down: they're planning to hire another 1,000 pilots and are building a new maintenance hub in Bengaluru to keep things running smoothly.