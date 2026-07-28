IndiGo adds 858 staff, 330 pilots, headcount reaches 41,907
Business
IndiGo, India's leading airline, added 858 employees in FY 2026, bringing the total headcount to 41,907.
They also added 330 new pilots and expanded their network with 14 fresh destinations, keeping their lead in the Indian skies.
IndiGo planning another 1,000 pilot hires
Even with all this growth, IndiGo hit a rough patch last December with flight disruptions tied to new pilot work rules.
Regulators stepped in, asking them to cut flights by 10% and giving them until February 2026 to implement the new pilot duty time norms.
Still, IndiGo isn't slowing down: they're planning to hire another 1,000 pilots and are building a new maintenance hub in Bengaluru to keep things running smoothly.