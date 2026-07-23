IndiGo and Air India warn Adani Group airline threatens competition
IndiGo and Air India aren't thrilled about the Adani Group wanting to start its own airline.
Since Adani already runs eight airports, both airlines worry this could lead to unfair advantages and less competition.
The group is asking the government to relax rules that stop companies from owning big chunks of both airports and airlines.
Rahul Bhatia cites 26% 10% rules
IndiGo's boss, Rahul Bhatia, said on July 22, 2026 that letting one company control both sides isn't common globally and could hurt travelers.
Current rules bar entities with more than a 26% stake in an airline from owning an airport, with stricter 10% thresholds in Delhi and Mumbai.
An Air India executive also pointed out that Adani's growing presence in everything from aircraft maintenance to cargo might threaten jobs and make it harder for others to compete.
IndiGo reports ₹238cr loss
Together, IndiGo and Air India control about 90% of India's domestic flights, so a new player like Adani could really change things up.
Meanwhile, IndiGo just posted a ₹238 crore loss this quarter (last year they made a big profit), blaming higher fuel prices, a weaker rupee, and global disruptions.