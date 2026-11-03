IndiGo and Airbus introduce A320 Virtual Procedure Trainer for pilots
Business
IndiGo is partnering with Airbus to bring virtual reality into pilot training using the A320 Virtual Procedure Trainer (VPT).
This cloud-based tool lets pilots practice real cockpit scenarios, including emergencies, before stepping into actual simulators.
IndiGo plans to train about 1,000 pilots annually and is the first airline worldwide to use the VPT abnormal and emergency procedure package.
Ashim Mittra: VR meets pilot needs
With 6,300 pilots already using Airbus's digital training tools, adding VR makes learning more interactive and keeps up with IndiGo's rapid growth.
IndiGo senior VP (flight operations) Captain Ashim Mittra says this approach helps meet changing pilot needs and keeps training standards high right from the start.