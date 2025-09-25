IndiGo and SBI Card launch co-branded credit cards
IndiGo and SBI Card just teamed up to launch two new credit cards—IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE.
Both are part of the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program, letting you earn travel rewards on your regular spending, from flights to hotel bookings.
It's all about making those everyday purchases work harder for frequent flyers.
Cards offer rewards on IndiGo spends
You can earn rewards when you spend on IndiGo. The ELITE version offers additional features. Signing up is easy.
These cards are designed for tech-savvy travelers who want more from their money, as noted by Salila Pande.
Focused option for frequent flyers
With India's travel scene growing fast, these cards keep all your rewards within the IndiGo ecosystem—so earning and redeeming points is pretty straightforward if you fly often.
It's a focused option that stands apart from generic travel credit cards by offering perks tied directly to one of India's biggest airlines.