IndiGo and SBI Card launch co-branded credit cards Business Sep 25, 2025

IndiGo and SBI Card just teamed up to launch two new credit cards—IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE.

Both are part of the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program, letting you earn travel rewards on your regular spending, from flights to hotel bookings.

It's all about making those everyday purchases work harder for frequent flyers.