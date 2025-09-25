Thomas Cook's forex card now available via Blinkit Business Sep 25, 2025

Traveling soon or heading abroad to study? Thomas Cook India has made life easier by teaming up with Blinkit—now you can get a multicurrency forex card delivered right to your door in Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai.

The Borderless Travel Card is designed for leisure travelers and the Study Buddy card is for students, making international payments way more convenient.