Thomas Cook's forex card now available via Blinkit
Traveling soon or heading abroad to study? Thomas Cook India has made life easier by teaming up with Blinkit—now you can get a multicurrency forex card delivered right to your door in Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai.
The Borderless Travel Card is designed for leisure travelers and the Study Buddy card is for students, making international payments way more convenient.
How to order your forex card
Ordering is simple: hop onto the Blinkit app, place your order, upload KYC documents, and pay securely through a link from Thomas Cook.
Quick video KYC, call center support, or branch visits get your card activated fast.
Perks include travel insurance, lounge access, Uber vouchers, reward points, Google Pay tap-and-pay support, and easy cash withdrawals abroad—all at real-time exchange rates.
There's a delivery fee of ₹150 and all your data stays protected thanks to encrypted verification steps.