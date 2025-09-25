RBI mandates 2-factor authentication for all digital payments Business Sep 25, 2025

Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: starting April 1, 2026, every digital payment—whether you're paying online or through an app—will need two-factor authentication.

That means you'll have to use two different types of authentication, such as a password, OTP, PIN, or fingerprint, and at least one step will be unique for each transaction.

The goal? Make your money even safer.