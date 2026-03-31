Who is William Walsh, IndiGo's new CEO?
What's the story
IndiGo has announced the appointment of William Walsh, former British Airways chief, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The announcement comes after Pieter Elbers's exit from the company. Walsh is currently serving as the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association). He has previously held top positions at British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group), a holding company that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling.
Leadership transition
Walsh's tenure at IATA to conclude in July
Walsh's appointment comes after a turbulent period for IndiGo, which was marred by mass flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers in December. His tenure at IATA will end on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo by August 3. He said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment."
Chairman's statement
IndiGo Chairman expresses confidence in new CEO
IndiGo's Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta also expressed confidence in Walsh's appointment. I am thrilled that Willie will be at helm of IndiGo, he said. Mehta highlighted Walsh's exceptional global aviation leadership and experience in managing large-scale airline operations as key factors that make him well-suited to lead IndiGo through continued growth amid an evolving international aviation environment.