Who is William Walsh, IndiGo's new CEO?

Leadership transition

Walsh's tenure at IATA to conclude in July

Walsh's appointment comes after a turbulent period for IndiGo, which was marred by mass flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers in December. His tenure at IATA will end on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo by August 3. He said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment."