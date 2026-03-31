IndiGo appoints William Walsh CEO after Pieter Elbers exits early

Walsh focuses on excellence and innovation

Walsh takes the helm as IndiGo faces some turbulence: think mass flight cancelations last December due to a pilot shortage.

Still, IndiGo's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta says he's confident that Walsh's deep industry know-how will help steady the airline and drive it forward.

Walsh himself is focused on building up IndiGo through excellence and innovation as the company looks to grow in one of the world's fastest-changing markets.