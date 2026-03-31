IndiGo appoints William Walsh CEO after Pieter Elbers exits early
Business
IndiGo, an Indian airline, just picked William Walsh as its new CEO after Pieter Elbers stepped down 18 months before the end of his term.
Walsh is the current Director General of IATA, with experience leading big names like British Airways and IAG.
Walsh focuses on excellence and innovation
Walsh takes the helm as IndiGo faces some turbulence: think mass flight cancelations last December due to a pilot shortage.
Still, IndiGo's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta says he's confident that Walsh's deep industry know-how will help steady the airline and drive it forward.
Walsh himself is focused on building up IndiGo through excellence and innovation as the company looks to grow in one of the world's fastest-changing markets.