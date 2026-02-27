IndiGo becomes 1st Indian airline to secure Japanese equity funding

What's the big deal?

For anyone curious about how airlines actually afford all those shiny new jets, this is a big shift.

IndiGo's creative financing lets them expand faster (they have around 1,000 aircraft on order), while recent rule changes in India are making it easier for airlines to get money at home instead of always looking abroad.

Even Air India is jumping on board with big local deals.

It's a sign that India's aviation game is leveling up—and could mean more flights and better options for travelers down the line.