IndiGo cancels 550+ flights across major airports, Bengaluru worst affected
What's the story
IndiGo, India's leading domestic airline, has canceled a staggering 562 flights across six major airports today. Bengaluru was the worst hit with as many as 150 cancellations. The cancellations occurred as the carrier struggled to restore normalcy after regulatory changes disrupted operations last week. The airline's on-time performance saw a slight improvement on Sunday with an operating rate of 79.9%.
Flight operations
Operational scale and cancellation details
IndiGo operates flights to and from nearly 90 domestic airports and over 40 international ones. The airline has canceled a total of 562 out of its daily quota of 2,300 flights across six major airports today. Of these cancellations, Bengaluru saw the highest impact with 76 arrivals and 74 departures canceled. Delhi also witnessed a significant number with 83 departures and 60 arrivals affected.
Additional impacts
Cancellations at other major airports
The cancellation wave also hit other major airports. Mumbai saw 98 flights canceled, comprising 50 arrivals and 48 departures. Hyderabad was not far behind with a total of 112 cancellations, including 58 arrivals and 54 departures. Kolkata Airport witnessed two flight cancellations while Chennai Airport had a total of 56 arrivals and departures affected by the disruption.