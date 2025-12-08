IndiGo cancels 550+ flights across major airports, Bengaluru worst affected

Flight operations

Operational scale and cancellation details

IndiGo operates flights to and from nearly 90 domestic airports and over 40 international ones. The airline has canceled a total of 562 out of its daily quota of 2,300 flights across six major airports today. Of these cancellations, Bengaluru saw the highest impact with 76 arrivals and 74 departures canceled. Delhi also witnessed a significant number with 83 departures and 60 arrivals affected.