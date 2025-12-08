MEA warns Indians traveling to China: Here's why
What's the story
Ministry of External (MEA) has issued a warning for Indians planning to travel to China or transiting through Chinese airports. The advisory comes after an incident involving Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh. "We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Incident details
Thongdok's ordeal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport
On November 21, Thongdok was traveling from London to Japan with a layover at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. However, Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport "invalid" as it mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth. They claimed the region was Chinese territory. She was held in the transit area for nearly 18 hours without proper food or facilities before being allowed to continue her journey after contacting the Indian Embassy.
Official response
Arunachal Pradesh CM condemns treatment of Thongdok
Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, condemned the treatment of Thongdok as "unacceptable" and "appalling." He called this incident "humiliation and racial mockery." Khandu reiterated that "Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be, an integral part of India," stressing that any attempt to suggest otherwise is baseless and offensive.