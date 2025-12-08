MEA warns Indians traveling to China: Here's why

Incident details

Thongdok's ordeal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport

On November 21, Thongdok was traveling from London to Japan with a layover at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. However, Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport "invalid" as it mentioned Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth. They claimed the region was Chinese territory. She was held in the transit area for nearly 18 hours without proper food or facilities before being allowed to continue her journey after contacting the Indian Embassy.