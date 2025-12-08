Next Article
Fino Payments Bank set to level up as a small finance bank
Fino Payments Bank just got the green light from RBI to become a Small Finance Bank—the first payments bank in India to get this chance.
This upgrade means Fino can now move beyond simple payments and start offering loans and more deposit options.
Why does this matter?
With 16 million customers and ₹2,300+ crore in deposits, Fino already serves nearly all of India through over 2 million merchants across 97% of India's pin codes.
The bank aims to make banking easier for even more people.
What's the catch?
Even with the big news, Fino's shares dropped 6% on Monday.
Investors seem cautious about how long it'll take for Fino to meet RBI's requirements, but market signals still show some underlying confidence in the bank's future.