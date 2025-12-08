Bitcoin stabilizes above $91,000; crypto market capitalization rises

Why does this matter?

A wave of $300 million in liquidations helped clean up risky bets and boost market health.

With Ethereum reserves at a decade low and talk of a possible Fed rate cut, some analysts—like Akshat Siddhant—think we could see a "Santa rally" that might push Bitcoin toward $100K.

Despite ups and downs linked to Fed decisions, market sentiment has slightly improved as Bitcoin's key support level holds strong.