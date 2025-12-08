Next Article
Bitcoin stabilizes above $91,000; crypto market capitalization rises
Business
Bitcoin is holding steady above $91,000 after bouncing back from last week's dip.
Ethereum also climbed past $3,000, and popular altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin saw gains too.
Altogether, the crypto market cap has nudged up to $3.1 trillion.
Why does this matter?
A wave of $300 million in liquidations helped clean up risky bets and boost market health.
With Ethereum reserves at a decade low and talk of a possible Fed rate cut, some analysts—like Akshat Siddhant—think we could see a "Santa rally" that might push Bitcoin toward $100K.
Despite ups and downs linked to Fed decisions, market sentiment has slightly improved as Bitcoin's key support level holds strong.