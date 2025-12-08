Meesho IPO: Allotment results drop this Friday

Meesho is a social commerce platform that helps value-focused shoppers in smaller cities score deals. With zero-commission selling and low prices, it's grown fast—revenues hit ₹9,389.9 crore in FY25 (up 23%), while losses shrank to ₹2,595.3 crore. Orders have nearly doubled since FY23.

What else should you know?

Meesho lists publicly on December 10. Brokerages like ICICI Direct and SBI Securities are upbeat about its growth and tech investments.

If you applied for shares, check your allotment status using your PAN or application number on NSE or BSE sites this Monday.