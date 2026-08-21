IndiGo captures 67.4% of India domestic market in July 2026
Business
IndiGo just set a new record: more than two-thirds of all domestic flyers in India (67.4%) chose it in July 2026, even as overall air travel dipped by 5%.
Air India Group holds most of the rest with 24%, leaving smaller airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet far behind.
IndiGo benefits as fares rise 22%
IndiGo's smart moves, like using fuel-saving planes and picking less crowded routes, are paying off for now.
But with jet fuel prices high and airfares up 22% year-on-year, fewer people are flying, especially from smaller cities.
Experts think IndiGo's lead might shrink once other airlines add more flights during the festive season.