Why IndiGo won't order new aircraft before 2030

IndiGo has over 900 aircraft on order, including Airbus A350-900s, with deliveries planned through 2035.

The airline has doubled its order for A350-900 aircraft to 60 and has options for an additional 40.

Deliveries are expected to start in 2028 as IndiGo expands into long-haul international operations.

Currently, the airline operates a fleet of A320 family aircraft, ATR turboprops, and five Boeing 787 Dreamliners leased from Norway's Norse Atlantic.