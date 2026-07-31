Why IndiGo won't order new aircraft before 2030
What's the story
IndiGo, India's largest airline, will delay its next aircraft order till 2030. The decision comes as the airline looks to evaluate new-generation aircraft technologies which promise lower costs and emissions. "The reason we have taken a pause right now is because we want to see what happens with the next generation aircraft," said Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo.
Fleet expansion
IndiGo's massive aircraft order backlog
IndiGo has over 900 aircraft on order, including Airbus A350-900s, with deliveries planned through 2035.
The airline has doubled its order for A350-900 aircraft to 60 and has options for an additional 40.
Deliveries are expected to start in 2028 as IndiGo expands into long-haul international operations.
Currently, the airline operates a fleet of A320 family aircraft, ATR turboprops, and five Boeing 787 Dreamliners leased from Norway's Norse Atlantic.
Cost and sustainability
Focus on sustainability and cost reduction
Bhatia emphasized that lower costs and sustainability would remain central to the airline's fleet strategy.
He said a decision on future orders could come in the early 2030s, depending on how new technology evolves.
"We want to be the early entrance as new technology comes along," Bhatia said, adding that access to new technology will play a key role in determining future aircraft purchases.
Financial flexibility
Shift from operating leases to finance leases for new aircraft
IndiGo is also moving from operating leases to finance leases for new aircraft as part of its strategy to reduce costs and increase flexibility.
This move fundamentally lowers the airline's cost structure while providing greater flexibility, Bhatia said.
The airline allocated $820 million toward aircraft purchases through its GIFT City entity in FY2026.
Despite global supply chain constraints affecting aircraft production, IndiGo has not been significantly impacted by delivery delays.