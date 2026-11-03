IndiGo expands international reach via codeshares and joint businesses
IndiGo, an airline major, is stepping up its international game by teaming up with more global carriers.
Announced at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 summit, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said these partnerships, like codeshares and joint businesses, help IndiGo reach new markets without big spending.
With more than 10 partner airlines already in the mix, IndiGo is looking to make flying abroad smoother and more connected.
A350 arrives Q2 2028, A321XLR, cargo
To back up this expansion, IndiGo is bringing in new aircraft like the Airbus A350 in the second quarter of 2028, while still keeping its domestic flights running efficiently.
The Airbus A321XLR will help with longer routes, and cargo would be a significant component of IndiGo's future long-haul operations.