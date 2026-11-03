IndiGo expands international reach via codeshares and joint businesses

IndiGo, an airline major, is stepping up its international game by teaming up with more global carriers.

Announced at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 summit, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said these partnerships, like codeshares and joint businesses, help IndiGo reach new markets without big spending.

With more than 10 partner airlines already in the mix, IndiGo is looking to make flying abroad smoother and more connected.