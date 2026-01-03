IndiGo is giving ₹10K vouchers to passengers hit by delays—are you on the list?
If your IndiGo flight was delayed over three hours or canceled within four hours of departure between December 3 and 5, you might be getting a little something extra.
The airline's new "Gesture of Care" plan means eligible travelers will receive ₹10,000—either as two vouchers or a bank transfer—to make up for the hassle.
This amount is issued per passenger, so everyone on a single booking, such as friends or family traveling together, will each receive ₹10,000.
How do you get it and what can you use it for?
IndiGo will reach out to eligible passengers from December 26 using your registered contact details.
The two ₹5,000 vouchers are good for anything—flight bookings or add-ons—and stay valid for a whole year.
This is on top of whatever compensation rules the DGCA already requires, so it's a bit of an upgrade if your travel plans got thrown off.