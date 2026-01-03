IndiGo is giving ₹10K vouchers to passengers hit by delays—are you on the list? Business Jan 03, 2026

If your IndiGo flight was delayed over three hours or canceled within four hours of departure between December 3 and 5, you might be getting a little something extra.

The airline's new "Gesture of Care" plan means eligible travelers will receive ₹10,000—either as two vouchers or a bank transfer—to make up for the hassle.

This amount is issued per passenger, so everyone on a single booking, such as friends or family traveling together, will each receive ₹10,000.