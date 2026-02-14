IndiGo to hire over 1,000 pilots amid operational disruptions

IndiGo , India's largest airline, is planning a massive recruitment drive to hire over 1,000 pilots. The move comes after the airline faced severe operational disruptions last December when it had to cancel more than 5,000 flights in just seven days. The new intake will include trainee first officers, senior first officers, and commanders.

Hiring details One of the largest recruitment drives by an Indian carrier The recruitment drive by IndiGo is one of the largest by an Indian carrier. It will include pilots at all levels, from trainee first officers to senior first officers and captains. Notably, the airline is even considering candidates without experience on its main aircraft, the Airbus A320. This move is part of a larger strategy to bolster its crew strength amid operational challenges.

Regulatory scrutiny DGCA probe into IndiGo's operational disruptions The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a probe into IndiGo's operational disruptions. The investigation revealed that the airline had not hired enough pilots in line with new rules or expedited training. This left pilots overworked through repeated reassignments, longer duty hours, and increased deadheading where crew members travel as passengers to operate flights elsewhere.

