IndiGo launches 1st cargo flight from Navi Mumbai to Sharjah
Business
IndiGo just kicked off its first cargo flight from the brand-new Navi Mumbai Airport, sending goods like fresh produce and general shipments to Sharjah on an Airbus A321 freighter.
This marks a big step for IndiGo, which used to run only occasional cargo flights from Mumbai.
IndiGo plans regular Navi Mumbai cargo
IndiGo plans to make regular cargo runs from Navi Mumbai, tapping into strong demand and better rates between India and West Asia.
This move will help it grow its network and use its planes more efficiently.
Other airlines are also showing interest in the airport thanks to its roomy parking, open slots, and easy access to industrial hubs, making it a smarter choice than crowded Mumbai International Airport.