IndiGo launches daily nonstop Mumbai to Dar es Salaam flights
IndiGo just kicked off daily nonstop flights between Mumbai and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, making it the only Indian airline flying this route right now.
The first flight got a warm welcome from Tanzania's High Commissioner to India, Anisa K Mbega.
This move is part of IndiGo's push to connect India with more global destinations.
IndiGo schedule opens over 20 destinations
Flights leave Mumbai at 2:20am landing in Dar es Salaam by 6:05am the return takes off at 7:05am and gets you back to Mumbai by late afternoon.
This opens up easy connections from Tanzania to more than 20 destinations on IndiGo's domestic and international network, including Delhi and Bengaluru, via Mumbai.
With Dar es Salaam added, IndiGo's Africa network now covers Nairobi, Mauritius, and Seychelles too: something their chief strategy officer calls a big step in growing global links.