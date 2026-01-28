IndiGo launches 'UpFront'—a comfier economy option

UpFront joins IndiGo's "6E Ways to Fly" portfolio, which covers domestic, regional international (subcontinent), and long-haul international (>7 hours) travel. In Economy Class, you can now pick from Saver (basic fares), Flexi (seat selection, complimentary snacks, and hassle-free cancelation), or UpFront for those front-row vibes and added extras.

Stretching into premium territory

If you're looking for even more upgrades, IndiGoStretch offers Stretch, which provides more space and privacy, chef-prepped meals, and end-to-end priority services, and Stretch+, which adds additional baggage allowance and complimentary lounge access.

CEO Pieter Elbers says the goal is to stay affordable while giving travelers more choices.