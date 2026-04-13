IndiGo links BluChip to iPlanet Apple product rewards across India
Business
IndiGo has partnered with iPlanet, so if you're a BluChip member, you can now rack up rewards when you buy Apple products: think iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.
You can shop either online or at any of iPlanet's more than 78 stores across India and just need to share your membership ID at checkout.
IndiGo and iPlanet tout BluChip benefits
This move is all about making the BluChip program more than just travel points.
Neetan Chopra from IndiGo says it's about empowering our customers by letting tech purchases earn you rewards too.
Raakesh Ramanand from iPlanet adds that combining top tech with real benefits makes this a win for everyone looking for extra value.