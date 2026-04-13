IndiGo links BluChip to iPlanet Apple product rewards across India Business Apr 13, 2026

IndiGo has partnered with iPlanet, so if you're a BluChip member, you can now rack up rewards when you buy Apple products: think iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

You can shop either online or at any of iPlanet's more than 78 stores across India and just need to share your membership ID at checkout.