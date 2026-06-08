IndiGo outlines 2030 plan for over 550 aircraft, shares slip
IndiGo just dropped its vision for 2030, aiming to become a global aviation leader.
The airline plans to have over 550 aircraft by 2030, and boost its annual seat capacity to a whopping 300 billion ASK.
Even with this bold announcement, IndiGo's shares slipped by about 2% on Monday and are down nearly 15% for the year.
IndiGo aims 15% mid-long-haul network
IndiGo's looking beyond India: it wants mid- and long-haul routes to make up as much as 15% of its network (up from just 4%).
Domestic flights will still be huge but will drop slightly in share.
The airline is also ramping up premium offerings: business class seats will jump from 2,800 today to over 4,300 by fiscal 2027, and their "Stretch" premium product will expand to 105 aircraft.
Plus, IndiGo hopes to serve around 200 million passengers by the end of the decade.