Indigo Paints Q1 FY27 net profit rises 60% to 41.7cr
Business
Indigo Paints just posted some impressive numbers for the first quarter of FY27.
Their net profit shot up by 60% to ₹41.7 crore compared to last year, and revenue grew 19.7% to ₹369.7 crore.
Looks like both sales value and volume are on the rise.
Indigo Paints EBITDA 40% to 62cr
Operating profit (EBITDA) jumped 40% to ₹62 crore, with margins improving even as supply chain issues lingered.
Standalone profits saw similar gains, and their subsidiary Apple Chemie grew by 40.1%.
The company did mention rising raw material costs could be a challenge ahead.
Plus, shares closed just a bit lower at ₹1,121 on August 13.