IndiGo parent seeks 57% borrowing increase to 110,000cr for leases
Business
IndiGo's parent company is looking to boost its borrowing limit by 57%, raising it from ₹70,000 crore to ₹110,000 crore.
Most of this money will go toward getting more planes through long-term leases and covering big expenses as the airline gears up for one of the world's largest fleet expansions.
Reports 2,394cr loss and leadership change
IndiGo aims to have over 550 aircraft by 2030 (up from 441 now), but it's not all smooth flying: challenges like Pakistan's airspace closure and supply chain hiccups led to a ₹2,394 crore loss in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2026) even though revenue grew.
On top of that, there's a leadership shuffle: Gaurav Negi has moved into an advisory role while Kiran Thadimarri stepped in as the new finance chief.