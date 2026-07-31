IndiGo pauses London flights until A350s, stops damp leased widebodies
Business
IndiGo is hitting pause on its London flights and will stop using damp leased widebody jets starting October 25, 2026.
The airline says ongoing geopolitical issues are making it tough to keep these routes running smoothly and profitably.
London flights will only resume once IndiGo gets its new Airbus A350s, which haven't arrived yet.
IndiGo shifts Mumbai-Amsterdam to A321XLR
For now, the Mumbai-Amsterdam route will switch to IndiGo's own Airbus A321XLR planes instead of the bigger damp leased jets.
The airline is also returning six Boeing 787s it borrowed from Norwegian carrier Norse by the end of October.
IndiGo says these changes are due to the challenging operating environment triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.