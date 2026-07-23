IndiGo posts ₹238 cr loss, cites fuel and currency losses
Business
IndiGo, usually India's profit leader in the skies, just reported a ₹238 crore loss for April-June 2026, a big swing from last year's ₹2,176.3 crore profit.
The airline says rising fuel prices, currency losses, and disruptions from the West Asia conflict hit hard.
IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia says demand strong
Even with passenger numbers rising to more than 31 million and total income up to ₹25,614.1 crore, IndiGo's costs grew even faster.
Still, MD Rahul Bhatia says demand is strong and IndiGo is focused on expanding routes and improving choices for flyers, even when times are tough.