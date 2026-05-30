IndiGo raises domestic and international fares after ₹2,537cr loss
Business
IndiGo is bumping up ticket prices for both domestic and international flights after reporting a huge ₹2,537 crore loss in the last quarter, a sharp turnaround from last year's profit.
Jet fuel prices and sharp rupee depreciation, along with changes in labor laws and airspace closures, have shot up, making it tough for the airline to keep costs down.
IndiGo holds ₹51,000cr, boosts capacity 9.5%
It wasn't just fuel: IndiGo also struggled with rupee depreciation, airspace restrictions, and new labor laws.
Even so, they managed to boost flight capacity by 9.5%.
With over ₹51,000 crore in cash reserves, IndiGo says it'll tweak routes and stay flexible to handle rising costs and keep flying through these challenges.