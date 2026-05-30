IndiGo raises domestic and international fares after ₹2,537cr loss Business May 30, 2026

IndiGo is bumping up ticket prices for both domestic and international flights after reporting a huge ₹2,537 crore loss in the last quarter, a sharp turnaround from last year's profit.

Jet fuel prices and sharp rupee depreciation, along with changes in labor laws and airspace closures, have shot up, making it tough for the airline to keep costs down.