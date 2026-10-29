IndiGo raises fares as jet fuel costs jump over 14%
Business
Flying with IndiGo just got pricier. The airline has bumped up its fares after jet fuel costs jumped more than 14%, to among their highest levels in the past decade.
Since fuel makes up about 40% of an airline's expenses, IndiGo says this hike was tough to avoid.
IndiGo surcharges domestic ₹375-₹1,300 international ₹10,000/₹5,500
If you're booking a domestic flight, expect extra charges between ₹375 and ₹1,300 depending on distance.
For international trips, the surcharge is now ₹10,000 for Europe and ₹5,500 for Southeast Asia, Gulf, or East Asia routes.
IndiGo says it will keep an eye on fuel prices and may tweak these fees again if things change.