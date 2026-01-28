IndiGo rolls out 'UpFront'—premium economy for extra comfort
IndiGo has announced a new Economy-class offering called UpFront, which will be available starting January 29, 2026.
It's designed for travelers who want a comfier experience without going all-in on Business class.
Think front-row seats with more legroom, free snacks or meals, extra baggage allowance, and flexible change or cancelation options—all bookable right from the IndiGo app or website.
What makes 'UpFront' different?
With UpFront, you always get those front-row Economy seats and priority meals. You can bring more bags and have flexible change and cancelation benefits.
IndiGo says UpFront will be available for purchase from January 29, 2026 on its website and app, and it may be offered across its domestic, regional, and long-haul travel ranges.
Part of IndiGo's bigger plan
UpFront is part of IndiGo's "6E Ways to Fly" lineup that now offers two cabins and five fare types—so there's something for every kind of traveler.
As CEO Pieter Elbers puts it, the goal is to give global flyers better options while still keeping fares friendly for your wallet.