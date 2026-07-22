IndiGo shares down 3% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, fell over 3% to ₹5,128 apiece. The decline came after reports that co-founder Rahul Bhatia is grooming his son, Madhav Bhatia, for a larger role in the airline. According to the Economic Times, Madhav has been attending executive committee meetings and is being mentored by senior leaders at IndiGo.
Leadership change
Leadership transition at IndiGo
The grooming of Madhav comes as IndiGo is going through a leadership transition.
Industry veteran Willie Walsh will take over as CEO next month, succeeding Pieter Elbers who resigned in March.
The report also highlighted increased promoter oversight after an operational disruption in December when pilot shortages led to over 3,000 flight cancellations in a week.
Operational oversight
Rahul closely involved in IndiGo's operations
Rahul has been closely involved in IndiGo's operations as its interim CEO since December. He has also brought trusted executives from InterGlobe Enterprises into key leadership positions at the airline. This includes Aloke Singh, the former CEO of Air India Express.
Business mentorship
Madhav has been mentored by Aditya Pande
Madhav, who graduated in 2023, has been mentored by Aditya Pande, CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises.
The company holds a 36% stake in IndiGo and has interests in hospitality and pilot training.
It operates around 30 hotels across India with France's Accor and runs India's largest pilot training company with Canadian firm CAE.