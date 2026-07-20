IndiGo signs CFM International deal for over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines
IndiGo just made history by signing a massive deal with CFM International: over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines will power its 510 new Airbus A320neo planes. This is the largest single order ever for these engines.
The agreement also includes help setting up IndiGo's own engine maintenance center and a long-term supply of spare parts.
Willie Walsh says LEAP aids sustainability
IndiGo's CEO-designate, Willie Walsh, says reliable LEAP engines are key to making flights more sustainable and keeping things running smoothly as the airline expands worldwide.
Leaders from GE Aerospace and Safran also pointed out how these advanced engines boost fuel efficiency and durability.
With India now CFM's third-biggest market globally, this deal strengthens a partnership that started back in 2016, showing just how fast Indian aviation is taking off.